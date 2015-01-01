SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Derlatka M, Borowska M. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(1): e508.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s23010508

PMID

36617105

Abstract

Human gait recognition is one of the most interesting issues within the subject of behavioral biometrics. The most significant problems connected with the practical application of biometric systems include their accuracy as well as the speed at which they operate, understood both as the time needed to recognize a particular person as well as the time necessary to create and train a biometric system. The present study made use of an ensemble of heterogeneous base classifiers to address these issues. A Heterogeneous ensemble is a group of classification models trained using various algorithms and combined to output an effective recognition A group of parameters identified on the basis of ground reaction forces was accepted as input signals. The proposed solution was tested on a sample of 322 people (5980 gait cycles).

RESULTS concerning the accuracy of recognition (meaning the Correct Classification Rate quality at 99.65%), as well as operation time (meaning the time of model construction at <12.5 min and the time needed to recognize a person at <0.1 s), should be considered as very good and exceed in quality other methods so far described in the literature.


Language: en

Keywords

classification; biometrics; ensemble classifiers; entropy; ground reaction forces; human gait recognition

