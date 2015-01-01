|
Citation
Shin R, Okada Y, Yamamoto K. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(1): e539.
DOI
PMID
36617137
Abstract
For infrastructures to be sustainable, it is essential to improve maintenance and management efficiency. Vibration-based monitoring methods are being investigated to improve the efficiency of infrastructure maintenance and management. In this paper, signals from acceleration sensors attached to vehicles traveling on bridges are processed.
Language: en
Keywords
system identification; drive-by bridge monitoring; field test; vehicle–bridge interaction