Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 800,000 individuals worldwide commit suicide each year, with India having the highest prevalence in South-East Asia. Common suicide methods include hanging, poisoning, shooting oneself, drowning, falling from a height, and self-inflicted injuries. This study was taken to observe the methods and factors leading to suicidal deaths, which will help take preventive measures as suicide has become a globally significant public health problem.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Study was carried out in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, Maharashtra, India, for twelve calendar years from 1st January 2009 to 31st December 2021.During the study period, 3144 autopsies were conducted, of which 397 suicidal deaths were noted. The data were tabulated and analyzed using descriptive statistical methods.



RESULTS: Hanging was the most common method of suicide in 313(78.8%) cases, followed by poisoning in 67(16.87%) cases, burn injury in 8 (2.01%) cases, and railway track accident in 3 (0.75%) cases.



CONCLUSION: Male predominance over females was seen in all methods of suicidal deaths. The most vulnerable age group was between 20 years to 39 years. Suicide affects mainly youth who are capable of work, which causes a significant loss to the community. The need of the hour is to take preventive measures by identifying the risk factors of suicide and establishing free counseling centers, as suicide is a largely preventable public health problem.

Language: en