Khan RN, Verma D, Choudhary P, Kv R, Dhokia G, Shah MR. J. Pharm. Negat. Results 2022; 13(SI7): 6853-6859.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Wolters Kluwer - Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 800,000 individuals worldwide commit suicide each year, with India having the highest prevalence in South-East Asia. Common suicide methods include hanging, poisoning, shooting oneself, drowning, falling from a height, and self-inflicted injuries. This study was taken to observe the methods and factors leading to suicidal deaths, which will help take preventive measures as suicide has become a globally significant public health problem.
