Yu X, Park S, Xiong S. Appl. Ergon. 2023; 108: e103963.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.apergo.2023.103963

36623400

Conventionally, trunk range of motion (TROM) requires manual measurement by an external health professional with a general-purpose goniometer. This study aims to propose a convenient test protocol to assess TROM based on a single wearable sensor and to further investigate the relationship between TROM and fall risk of older people. We first explored the optimal sensor position by comparing TROMs from four representative locations (T1, T12, L5 and sternum) and optical motion capture system (golden reference). A follow-up experiment was conducted to evaluate the relationship between TROM and fall risk. The results showed that T12 achieved the minimum root mean square error (3.8 ± 2.2°) against the golden reference and the non-faller group had significantly higher TROMs than the faller group. These findings suggest that the newly proposed protocol is convenient yet valid and TROM can be a promising indicator of fall risk in older people.


Fall risk; Range of motion; Wearable sensor

