Abstract

BACKGROUND: Decision-making deficits have been reported in suicide attempters and may be a neuropsychological trait of vulnerability to suicidal behavior. However, little is known about how neural activity is altered in decision-making. This study aimed to investigate the neural responses in suicide attempters with mental disorders during social decision-making. Electroencephalography (EEG) were recorded from 52 patients with mental disorders with past suicide attempts (SAs = 26) and without past suicide attempts (NSAs = 26), as well as from 22 age- and sex- matched healthy controls (HCs) during the Ultimatum Game (UG), which is a typical paradigm to investigate the responses to fair and unfair decision-making.



METHODS: MINI 5.0 interview and self report questionnaire were used to make mental diagnosis and suicide behavior assessment for individuals. Event-related potential (ERP) and phase-amplitude coupling (PAC) were extracted to quantify the neural activity. Furthermore, Spearman correlation and logistic regression analyses were conducted to identify the risk factors of suicidal behavior.



RESULTS: ERP analysis demonstrated that SA patients had decreased P2 amplitude and prolonged P2 latency when receiving unfair offers. Moreover, SA patients exhibited greater negative-going feedback-related negativity (FRN) to unfair offers compared to fair ones, whereas such a phenomenon was absent in NSA and HC groups. These results revealed that SA patients had a stronger fairness principle and a disregard toward the cost of punishment in social decision-making. Furthermore, theta-gamma and beta-gamma PAC were involved in decision-making, with compromised neural coordination in the frontal, central, and temporal regions in SA patients, suggesting cognitive dysfunction during social interaction. Statistically significant variables were used in logistic regression analysis. The area under receiver operating characteristic curve in the logistic regression model was 0.91 for SA/HC and 0.84 for SA/NSA.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings emphasize that suicide attempts in patients with mental disorders are associated with abnormal decision-making. P2, theta-gamma PAC, and beta-gamma PAC may be neuro-electrophysiological biomarkers associated with decision-making. These results provide neurophysiological signatures of suicidal behavior.

Language: en