Citation
Kuhlman KR, Cole SW, Irwin MR, Craske MG, Fuligni AJ, Bower JE. Brain Behav. Immun. 2023; 109: 78-88.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36621653
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Early life adversity (ELA) has long been associated with increased risk for stress-related psychopathology, particularly depression. The neuroimmune network hypothesis posits that ELA increases sensitivity to psychosocial stress, moderating the association between increases in peripheral markers of inflammation and decreases in reward outcomes linked to anhedonia and risk-taking behaviors. The present study examined this hypothesis in a sample of adolescents by using acute psychosocial stress to probe the role of inflammatory signaling in behavioral measures of reward and risk processing.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; Stress; Inflammation; Anhedonia; IL-6; Reward