Abstract

BACKGROUND: While risk factors have been identified among infants and young children, less is known about child maltreatment fatalities among older children.



OBJECTIVES: To describe the social and demographic characteristics of children where abuse or neglect was determined to cause or contribute to their death, compare characteristics and circumstances of the deaths by cause and manner of death and type of maltreatment, and explore the role of abuse and neglect in child suicides. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Secondary analysis of deaths due to child abuse or neglect among children ages 5-17 years old occurring during 2009-2018 and documented in the National Fatality Review-Case Reporting System.



METHODS: Child, family, and social characteristics were compared by child age (5-10 years vs. 11-17 year-olds), and by cause and manner of death. Frequencies and proportions were reported and compared using chi-square statistics.



RESULTS: 1478 maltreatment-related deaths were identified. Higher proportions of older children were non-Hispanic white, had a history of chronic disease or disability, had problems in school, and had a history of mental health issues. Forty-three percent of the maltreatment deaths were due to homicide and 10 % by suicide. Higher proportions (65 %) of younger children (5-10 years old) died by homicide, compared to older children (35 % among ages 11-17y). While 58 % of deaths overall were related to neglect, 68 % of deaths in older children were related to neglect, including 80 % of suicides.



CONCLUSIONS: The causes of child maltreatment deaths among children 5-17y vary by age. Child neglect caused and/or contributed to most child suicides.

