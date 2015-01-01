SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shariff E, Al Ghannam ZT, AlDamigh FA, AlGhamdi AG, AlEisawi YM, Aloqalaa KF, Sallout BZ. Cureus 2023; 15(1): e33394.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.33394

36618494

PMC9815484

Vertebral artery dissection (VAD) is a common cause of stroke in middle-aged individuals. Patients with VAD usually describe a trivial minor neck trauma preceding the event. Such traumas may be associated with spinal manipulation or sudden movements of the neck. Our case is a 43-year-old lady who presented with a history of sudden-onset dizziness, dysarthria, nausea/vomiting, tinnitus, and imbalance. Two days prior to her presentation, she experienced a new-onset moderate to severe intensity headache along with neck pain. The patient mentioned a first-time use of a home massage device three weeks prior to headache onset. After investigations, the patient was diagnosed with VAD, and treatment was initiated. She was discharged in stable condition. With the recent increased popularity of home massage devices, we report this case to raise awareness about the safe use of massage devices in order to prevent the occurrence of such injuries and complications.


stroke; arterial dissection; massage; posterior circulation stroke; vertebral artery (va)

