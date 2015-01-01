|
McCabe CJ, Brumback T, Brown SA, Meruelo AD. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 243: e109761.
36621201
BACKGROUND: Between 20 % and 30 % of teens suffer from depression or anxiety before reaching adulthood, and up to half also use or misuse alcohol. Although theories suggest bidirectional links between harmful alcohol use (e.g., binge drinking) and internalizing symptoms (i.e., depression and anxiety), empirical evidence to-date has been mixed. Systematic reviews have attributed mixed findings to limitations in study design, such as the utilization of between-person analyses and the focus on unidirectional effects. The goal of this study was to address these limitations by assessing bidirectional within-person associations between internalizing symptoms and binge drinking over the course of 5 years in the National Consortium on Alcohol and Neurodevelopment in Adolescence (NCANDA) sample, a large cohort recruited at ages 12-21 and followed annually on substance use and psychiatric functioning.
Language: en
Depression; Anxiety; Binge drinking; Longitudinal; Adolescence