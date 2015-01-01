Abstract

BACKGROUND: Between 20 % and 30 % of teens suffer from depression or anxiety before reaching adulthood, and up to half also use or misuse alcohol. Although theories suggest bidirectional links between harmful alcohol use (e.g., binge drinking) and internalizing symptoms (i.e., depression and anxiety), empirical evidence to-date has been mixed. Systematic reviews have attributed mixed findings to limitations in study design, such as the utilization of between-person analyses and the focus on unidirectional effects. The goal of this study was to address these limitations by assessing bidirectional within-person associations between internalizing symptoms and binge drinking over the course of 5 years in the National Consortium on Alcohol and Neurodevelopment in Adolescence (NCANDA) sample, a large cohort recruited at ages 12-21 and followed annually on substance use and psychiatric functioning.



METHODS: We used latent curve models with structured residuals to examine within-person lagged associations between depression, anxiety, and past month counts of binge drinking using NCANDA data (N = 831). Analyses were supplemented with post-hoc power simulations.



RESULTS: We found marginal evidence linking binge drinking with subsequent depression symptoms one year later among females. We found no evidence that depression or anxiety predicted subsequent binge drinking despite sufficient power.



CONCLUSIONS: Social and cognitive consequences of binge drinking may predict later depression symptoms in adolescence and young adulthood for young women, though there was little evidence favoring self-medication models for binge drinking. We note several moderating variables and common factor mechanisms that may better explain this link.

