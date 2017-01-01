Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To report the frequency of electric scooter-related trauma and association with alcohol and other drug (AOD) use.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted, including presentations from 1 January 2017 to 31 May 2022 to a metropolitan health service.



RESULTS: There were 272 cases included, with increasing frequency, of which 65 (24%) had AOD exposure. Most AOD-related trauma occurred at night, among males, without helmet use, had higher injury severity, requirement for surgical intervention and longer hospital length of stay.



CONCLUSIONS: Urgent preventive measures with a focus on reducing AOD exposure and promoting of helmet use is indicated.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving; Cannabis impaired driving





Language: en