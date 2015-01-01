|
Bianchi R, Fiorilli C, Angelini G, Dozio N, Palazzi C, Palazzi G, Vitiello B, Schonfeld IS. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e1061293.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
36620692
BACKGROUND: The Occupational Depression Inventory (ODI) reflects a new approach to job-related distress centered on work-attributed depressive symptoms. The instrument was developed with reference to the characterization of major depression found in the Diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders, fifth edition. The ODI has been validated in English, French, and Spanish. This study (a) investigated the psychometric and structural properties of the ODI's Italian version and (b) inquired into the nomological network of occupational depression.
workplace violence; occupational health; burnout; factor analysis; economic stress; job-related distress; Mokken scale analysis; sick leave