Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a serious social, physical and mental health issue. Women victims of IPV can develop short- and long-term consequences such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Where trauma has been incurred, standard psychotherapies may usefully be complemented by interventions based on expressive writing (EW). Numerous studies have explored the mechanisms underpinning improvement after writing, focusing on the cognitive and emotional processing of traumatic experiences. The aims of this study were to evaluate changes in PTSD and depression symptoms following EW and to examine the mediating effect of emotional and cognitive processing on symptom reduction in subjects who engaged in EW. Seventy-seven abused women (mean age = 41.43, SD = 10.75) were randomly assigned to a three-session expressive writing condition (n = 43) or a neutral writing condition (n = 34). Psychological distress (PTSD and depression) was assessed both before and after the writing sessions. Linguistic inquiry word count software was used to analyze the women's narratives in relation to emotional processing (positive and negative emotions) and cognitive processing (insight and causal attributions). The mediation model indicated that the reduction in depression was fully mediated by negative emotion processing and partially mediated by cognitive processing, while the reduction in PTSD was partially mediated by negative emotion processing and fully mediated by cognitive processing. No effect of positive emotion processing was found. The clinical implications are discussed.

Language: en