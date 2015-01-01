|
Guo H, Feng S, Liu Z. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e1076007.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
36620285
INTRODUCTION: Depression has become one of the most prevalent mental illnesses affecting the elderly in aging countries, i. e., in countries of the world whose population is slowly aging. It has become an important topic for scientists and policymakers to analyze how best to improve the elderly's mental health and save them from depression. The aim of this paper was to investigate whether and to what extent internet use may affect depression in the elderly. The heterogeneous effects of internet use on the elderly's depression across age, gender, and occupation were also investigated.
Aged; Humans; Internet; Female; Male; mental health; Temperature; depression; propensity score matching; Longitudinal Studies; *Aging; *Internet Use; endogenous switching regression; internet use