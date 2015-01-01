|
DeMatteo CA, Jakubowski J, Randall S, Stazyk K, Lin CY, Yakubov R. Front. Sports Act. Living 2022; 4: e1008551.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
36619354
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to identify school problems and levels of cognitive activity in youths aged 5-18 years with a concussion during the recovery stages of return to school (RTS). STUDY DESIGN: In a prospective cohort, participants completed in-person assessments at three time points: First Visit Post-injury, Symptom Resolution Visit, and Follow-Up Visit. These time points varied based on the participants' recovery progress. The post-concussion symptom scale (PCSS) and a cognitive activity scale were completed every 2 days until symptom resolution was achieved. Participants and their parents completed a school questionnaire detailing how their concussion had impacted their school learning/performance and their level of concern about their injury as well as the Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing (ImPACT).
brain injury; return to activity; children and youth; pediatric concussion; return to school; school performance