Khan S, Scorza P, Lovero KL, Dos Santos P, Fumo W, Camara B, Oquendo MA, Wainberg ML, Fejo M, Duarte CS. Glob. Ment. Health (Camb.) 2022; 9: 38-44.
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
36618727
BACKGROUD: Globally, women have been shown to have high rates of common mental disorders (CMDs). In low and middle-income countries (LMICs), women face significant challenges related to maternity. However, no study has compared mental health problems among pregnant/post-partum women, childless women of childbearing age, and women with children in a low-income country. We sought to compare the frequency of CMD and suicide risk in a sample of women presenting or accompanying patients in primary care in two Mozambican semi-urban settings.
Mental Health; women; childbearing age; Mozambique; Southern Africa