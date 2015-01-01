Abstract

BACKGROUD: Globally, women have been shown to have high rates of common mental disorders (CMDs). In low and middle-income countries (LMICs), women face significant challenges related to maternity. However, no study has compared mental health problems among pregnant/post-partum women, childless women of childbearing age, and women with children in a low-income country. We sought to compare the frequency of CMD and suicide risk in a sample of women presenting or accompanying patients in primary care in two Mozambican semi-urban settings.



METHODS: We administered the MINI International Neuropsychiatric Interview to 853 women, of whom 220 (25.8%) were pregnant/post-partum, 177 (20.8%) were non-pregnant and childless, and 456 (53.5%) were non-pregnant and with children more than 1-year-old. Logistic regression models compared the likelihood of a psychiatric disorder across groups, adjusting for sociodemographic and chronic-illness covariates.



RESULTS: We found a high frequency of CMD and suicide risk among all women in this low-income context sample. In adjusted models, no differences in rates of depression, anxiety, or panic disorder were observed among groups. However, suicide risk was higher in women without children than pregnant/post-partum women.



CONCLUSION: The frequency of CMD among women of childbearing age in our study was higher than documented rates in high-income countries and other LMIC. Additionally, we found that motherhood was not protective and that pregnancy and the postpartum period were not stages of increased risk for most disorders. This highlights the need to expand mental health services not only for perinatal women but all women of childbearing age in this and possibly similar settings.

