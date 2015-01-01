|
Citation
|
Clarke-Deelder E, Rokicki S, McGovern ME, Birabwa C, Cohen JL, Waiswa P, Abbo C. Glob. Ment. Health (Camb.) 2022; 9: 274-284.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36618739
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Policy measures to slow the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), such as curfews and business closures, may have negative effects on mental health. Populations in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) may be particularly affected due to high rates of poverty and less comprehensive welfare systems, but the evidence is scarce. We evaluated predictors of depression, anxiety, and psychological distress in Uganda, which implemented one of the world's most stringent lockdowns.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
psychological distress; Anxiety; COVID-19; depression; global health; low and middle-income countries; population mental health