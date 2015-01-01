|
Nadkarni A, Tu A, Garg A, Gupta D, Gupta S, Bhatia U, Tiwari N, Heath A, Wen K, Fernandes G, Velleman R. Glob. Ment. Health (Camb.) 2022; 9: 1-25.
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
36618747
BACKGROUND: Alcohol use is typically established during adolescence and initiation of use at a young age poses risks for short- and long-term health and social outcomes. However, there is limited understanding of the onset, progression and impact of alcohol use among adolescents in India. The aim of this review is to synthesise the evidence about prevalence, patterns and correlates of alcohol use and alcohol use disorders in adolescents from India.
Language: en
Adolescents; India; alcohol; systematic review; alcohol use disorders