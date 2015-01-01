SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mahamid F, Veronese G, Bdier D. Glob. Ment. Health (Camb.) 2022; 9: 483-490.

(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/gmh.2022.52

36618748

PMC9806959

BACKGROUND: The current study was designed to test the correlation between quality of life, depressive symptoms, and hopelessness, and whether sense of belonging and resilience mediating the correlation between quality of life, depressive symptoms, and hopelessness in a society characterized by high level of political violence and prolonged trauma.

METHODS: Structural equation modeling (SEM) was performed to test the conceptual model, where quality of life was identified as a predictor variable, sense of belonging and resilience as mediating variables, and depressive symptoms and hopelessness as outcome variables. The participants of the study were 437 Palestinian adults: 190 males and 247 females, they were recruited using online methods; emails, Facebook, and Twitter.

FINDINGS: Results indicated that quality of life negatively correlated with depressive symptoms (r = -0.603; p < 0.01), and hopelessness (r = -0.453; p < 0.01), and positively correlated with resilience (r = 0.534; p < 0.05), and sense of belonging (r = 0.428; p < 0.01).

RESULTS of SEM indicated the correlation between quality of life, depressive symptoms, and hopelessness was fully mediated by the sense of belonging and resilience.

CONCLUSIONS: Our study sheds light on resilience and sense of belonging as protective factors against ongoing traumatic experiences among Palestinians. Future research should be addressed to understand better the features of resilience and sense of belonging that can help maintain psychological functioning in conditions of chronic and ongoing violence, the personal and historical antecedents of such protective factors, and the factors that can directly or indirectly undermine them.


Language: en

resilience; Depressive symptoms; sense of belonging; Palestine; war-related quality of life

