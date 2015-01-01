Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The study aimed to examine long-term survival of patients with acute paraquat poisoning using computed tomography (CT) images and spirometry.



METHODS: A total of 36 patients with long-term survival after paraquat poisoning were followed-up and divided into mild (11 patients), moderate (17 patients), and severe (8 patients) paraquat poisoning groups. Differences among the groups were compared using clinical indicators, such as peripheral capillary oxygen saturation, arterial partial pressure of oxygen and 6-min walk test (6-MWT), chest CT, spirometry, and serum immunoglobulin E (IgE).



RESULTS: The 6-MWT distance was significantly shorter in the severe paraquat poisoning group than that in the mild and moderate paraquat poisoning groups. In the mild paraquat poisoning group, CT revealed no obvious lung injury, and spirometry showed normal lung function in most patients. In moderate or severe paraquat poisoning group, CT images showed fibrotic lesions as cord-like high-density shadows, reticulations, and honeycombs. In addition, other pulmonary changes, including bronchiectasis, increased lung transparency, and pulmonary bullae, were discovered. In moderate or severe paraquat poisoning group, obvious obstructive ventilation dysfunction with slight restrictive and diffuse impairment were observed in some patients, with positive bronchial relaxation test and high serum IgE level.



CONCLUSION: In the long-term follow-up, patients with severe paraquat poisoning showed the lowest exercise endurance. In moderate or severe paraquat poisoning group, CT images revealed diversified changes, not only dynamic evolution of pulmonary fibrosis process, but also signs of bronchiectasis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Some patients with moderate or severe paraquat poisoning developed obstructive ventilatory dysfunction with airway hyperresponsiveness.

Language: en