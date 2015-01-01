Abstract

To the Editor: A 4-y-old male presented with accidental ingestion of syrup containing enrofloxacin (200 mg/mL), bromhexine, and 2-pyrrolidones, which was stored in a fruit juice bottle over the refrigerator in the household. Soon after ingestion, he developed vomiting, generalized tonic-clonic seizures, and altered sensorium. He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he underwent endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation, and received antiseizure medications (ASMs) before being referred to our center in view of persistent encephalopathy. He was noted to have a low Glasgow Coma Scale (6/15), hypotonia, and normal hemodynamic parameters, pupillary size and reaction, deep tendon reflexes, and the rest of the systemic examination. Management included mechanical ventilation, sedation-analgesia, intravenous fluids, and ASMs. Investigations revealed normal blood glucose, renal and liver functions, and electrocardiogram. There was improvement in his neurological status, and he was extubated after 72 h of ingestion. Extracorporeal removal of toxin (by plasma exchange or hemodialysis) was deferred in view of the time elapsed (36 h) beyond the half-life of enrofloxacin (26.6 ± 6 h), large volume of distribution (6.4 ± 1.2 L⁄kg), and the highly lipophilic nature of the drug [1]; and an improvement in clinical status. At discharge, he had a normal neurological status...

Language: en