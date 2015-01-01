|
Citation
Strassle PD, Ko JS, Ponder M, Nápoles AM, Kinlaw AC, Schiro SE. Inj. Epidemiol. 2023; 10(1): e2.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36624533
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The CDC recently reported that firearm homicide rates in the United States increased in 2020, particularly among Black/African American individuals and men 25-44 years old. It is unclear whether firearm hospitalizations also increased, and more importantly, what impact the COVID-19 pandemic and COVID-related policies had. Using the North Carolina Trauma Registry, a statewide registry of trauma admissions to eighteen North Carolina hospitals, we calculated weekly GSW hospitalization rates from 1/2019 to 12/2020, overall and stratified by race-ethnicity, age, and sex. Interrupted time-series design and segmented linear regression were used to estimate changes in weekly hospitalization rates over time after (1) U.S. declaration of a public health emergency; (2) statewide Stay-at-Home order; (3) Stay-at-Home order lifted with restrictions (Phase 2: Safer-at-Home); and (4) further lifting of restrictions (Phase 2.5: Safer-at-Home). Non-GSW assault hospitalizations were used as a control to assess whether trends were observed across all assault hospitalizations or if effects were specific to gun violence.
Language: en
Keywords
Gun violence; Health disparities; Racial disparities; Stay-at-Home