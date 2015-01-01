Abstract

AIM: Many cycling collisions occur due to human error, cycling ability, distraction or infrastructure. One such infrastructural issue for cyclists sharing the road with tram lines is where the wheel of the bicycle gets caught in the rail track itself or in a gap between the rail and the road margin resulting in a sudden stall of the bicycle and potentially significant injury. This study aims to describe the crash characteristics of tram-track cycling collisions and their associated injuries.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was conducted over 2 years, looking at cyclists that presented to St James's Emergency Department (ED) following injuries sustained due to a bicycle wheel catching in the on-road tram tracks.



RESULTS: Forty-eight patients were identified over a 2-year period. Sixty per cent of cyclists sustained limb fractures with 14% requiring orthopaedic surgery. Fifty per cent of patients were not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and 54% of the collisions occurred around Dublin city centre during rush hour.



CONCLUSION: Further prospective multi-centre studies are required to properly describe the magnitude cycling accidents around the Luas tracks and inform future public health measures in this area.

