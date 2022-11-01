Abstract

PURPOSE: Supporting adolescents in developing healthy relationships and promoting sexual and reproductive health (SRH) is an important responsibility of pediatric primary care providers. Less is known about evidence-based interventions in pediatric settings focused on healthy relationships and SRH.



METHODS: We conducted a systematic review to describe SRH and healthy relationship/adolescent relationship abuse (ARA) interventions for pediatric primary care over the past 20 years. Eligible articles were original research on an SRH-focused or ARA-focused intervention, conducted in-person within pediatric primary care or school-based health centers specifically for middle or high school-aged adolescents. Data abstracted from included articles included intervention description, content, delivery, evaluation design, and effectiveness of primary outcomes. Heterogeneous outcomes and evidence levels made conducting a meta-analysis infeasible.



RESULTS: Nineteen studies described 17 interventions targeting a variety of SRH and ARA topics (e.g., sexually transmitted infections, contraception, ARA). Interventions largely focused on screening/counseling adolescents (89%). Interventions generally were reported as being effective in changing adolescent health or practice-level outcomes.



DISCUSSION: This review provides preliminary evidence that SRH and ARA interventions in pediatric primary care settings can be effective in promoting adolescent health. Future work should consider ARA-specific prevention interventions, including parents in interventions, and strategies for implementation, dissemination, and scaling.

Language: en