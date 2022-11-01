|
Rice K, Brown M, Nataraj N, Xu L. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36623968
PURPOSE: Suicide is the second leading cause of death for adolescents in the United States; however, suicide is preventable and a better understanding of circumstances that contribute to death can inform prevention efforts. While the association between adolescent suicide and mental health is well established, multiple circumstances contribute to suicide risk. This study examines characteristics of adolescents who died by suicide and differences in circumstances between those with and without known mental health conditions at the time of death.
Adolescent suicide; Adolescent mental health; Upstream suicide prevention