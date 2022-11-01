Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicide is the second leading cause of death for adolescents in the United States; however, suicide is preventable and a better understanding of circumstances that contribute to death can inform prevention efforts. While the association between adolescent suicide and mental health is well established, multiple circumstances contribute to suicide risk. This study examines characteristics of adolescents who died by suicide and differences in circumstances between those with and without known mental health conditions at the time of death.



METHODS: Logistic regression models were used to estimate adjusted odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals of circumstances contributing to suicide between decedents with and without known mental health conditions using data from the 2013 to 2018 National Violent Death Reporting System (analyzed in 2021).



RESULTS: Decedents with a known mental health condition were 1.2-1.8 times more likely to experience problematic alcohol misuse, substance misuse, family and other nonintimate relationship problems, and school problems; however, there were no significant differences between those with and without a known mental health condition for the preceding circumstances of arguments or conflicts, criminal or legal problems, or any crisis occurring within the two weeks prior to death.



DISCUSSION: A comprehensive suicide prevention approach can address not only mental health conditions as a risk factor but also life stressors and other crises experienced among adolescents without known mental health conditions.

