Cenkner DP, Usman H, Zalta AK. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36621679
BACKGROUND: Guilt and shame are common moral emotions following potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs), which involve events that violate one's deeply held moral values. However, not all individuals will experience guilt and shame following PMIEs and the mechanisms by which PMIEs lead to guilt and shame are not well understood. This study set out to examine the role of event-related intrusive rumination, event-related deliberate rumination, cognitive flexibility, and their interactions, in predicting PMIE-related guilt and shame.
Cognitive flexibility; Guilt; Moral injury; Rumination; Shame