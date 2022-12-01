Abstract

BACKGROUND: The rapid surge in anti-API discrimination and assault during the COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to exacerbate mental health disparities already pervasive among API populations. The primary of this study was to understand the impact of the pandemic and COVID-related discrimination on API college and university student mental health.



METHODS: Secondary data was used from three administrations (Fall 2019, Spring 2020, and Fall 2020) of the Healthy Minds Study (HMS). We conducted Chi-square analyses to analyze differences in mental health symptoms across the three academic semesters. Cross-sectional multivariable logistic regression models were utilized to examine the association between COVID-related discrimination and mental health symptoms and help-seeking behavior during Spring 2020 and Fall 2020.



RESULTS: Comparing Fall 2019 to Fall 2020, we found that API students reported a 17 % increase in severe depression and a 30 % increase in severe anxiety. Mental health treatment utilization among those experiencing clinically-significant mental health problems decreased by 26 % between Fall 2019 and Spring 2020. COVID-related discrimination was associated with greater odds of severe depression in both Spring 2020. LIMITATIONS: HMS does not include a random sample of campuses as schools themselves elect to participate. Analyses rely on self-report data.



CONCLUSIONS: Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, API students reported significant increases in clinically-significant mental health symptoms and decreases in treatment utilization. Our analyses also suggest that COVID-related discrimination is correlated with greater odds of clinically-significant mental health symptoms, including severe depression and severe anxiety, as well as lower odds of treatment utilization.

Language: en