Valente J, Pietrobom T, Mihić J, Caetano S, Mari J, Sanchez ZM. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36623566
BACKGROUND: Externalizing problems are commonly associated with alcohol outcomes in adolescence. Nevertheless, findings regarding internalizing problems are mixed, and fewer longitudinal studies have considered the both problems concomitantly and the role of gender. We examined the role of externalizing and internalizing problems in predicting adolescent alcohol-related harm and binge drinking, taking into account the gender differences. We also evaluated if externalizing problems could moderate the association between internalizing problems and alcohol outcomes.
Gender; Binge drinking; Alcohol-related harm; Early adolescence; Externalizing symptom; Internalizing problems