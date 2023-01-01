Abstract

BACKGROUND: Externalizing problems are commonly associated with alcohol outcomes in adolescence. Nevertheless, findings regarding internalizing problems are mixed, and fewer longitudinal studies have considered the both problems concomitantly and the role of gender. We examined the role of externalizing and internalizing problems in predicting adolescent alcohol-related harm and binge drinking, taking into account the gender differences. We also evaluated if externalizing problems could moderate the association between internalizing problems and alcohol outcomes.



METHOD: We used longitudinal data from 2368 8th grade students across 37 public schools in three Brazilian cities. Linear and logistic regressions were performed to analyze the association between alcohol outcomes and the independent variables (externalization and internalization scores, and sociodemographic variables) according to gender. We also tested the same model with an interaction term between externalizing*internalizing.



RESULTS: Our results suggest that externalizing problems predict adolescents' binge drinking in both genders; it also may predict adolescents' alcohol-related harms, but only in boys. Internalizing problems seem to be a gender-specific risk factor for binge drinking among girls. All findings are independent of comorbid problems and sociodemographic variables. LIMITATION: The findings should be considered taking into account the short follow-up period from risk factors to the outcomes.



CONCLUSION: Our results highlight the contribution of internalizing and externalizing problems to the development of alcohol-related harm and binge drinking in early adolescence and the need for interventions to prevent early behavioral problems that consider the role played by gender.

Language: en