Abstract

Postpartum depression is the most commonly reported mental health issue among parents welcoming a new child, with long-term impacts on the well-being of their family. Survivors of childhood interpersonal trauma (CIT) appear to be more vulnerable with higher rates of postpartum depressive symptoms. Yet, study is needed on protective mechanism that can buffer the link between CIT and postpartum depressive symptoms, to identify factor that can promote resiliency in CIT survivors as they navigate this demanding period. Study also needs to include both parents to adopt a comprehensive dyadic perspective. This study examined the moderating role of mindfulness, a protective mechanism documented as key for both postpartum mental health and trauma processing, in the association between CIT and postpartum depressive symptoms in parental couples. A randomly selected sample of 843 couples who recently welcomed a new child completed self-reported measures of CIT, dispositional mindfulness and postpartum depression. Path analyses showed that more experience of CIT was associated with higher levels of postpartum depression, but this association was weaker in parents with higher dispositional mindfulness. Exploration of mindfulness facets yielded that higher disposition to act with awareness and to observation acted as specific buffers, for father and mothers respectively. In addition, more CIT reported by one parent was linked with their partner's higher depressive symptoms. These findings shed light on the protective role of mindfulness during the postpartum period to protect against postpartum depression in parents who are CIT survivors and their partners.

