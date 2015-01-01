Abstract

BACKGROUND: Social distancing has been essential in mitigating the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Evidence regarding the impact of reduced social contact on mental health during the pandemic has been mixed, however, with studies suggesting that enduring personality traits and affect regulation impairments may together increase risk for suicidal distress during periods of lockdown. The present study utilized experience sampling and longitudinal follow-up methods to evaluate intolerance of aloneness (IA) as a predictor of suicidal ideation (SI) during the pandemic.



METHODS: A general adult sample (n = 184) recruited online completed an 8-week experience sampling protocol via smartphone between April and September 2020. A subset of n = 69 participants completed a follow-up assessment of SI six months after the initial study period.



RESULTS: IA was associated with suicidal ideation both at baseline and prospectively during the experience sampling period. Individuals with greater IA were more likely to report SI in the short-term context of reduced daily in-person social contact. Higher IA at baseline furthermore prospectively predicted the occurrence of SI during the 6-month follow-up period. LIMITATIONS: The sample was relatively homogenous in terms of demographic characteristics and excluded individuals with limited access to communication technology. While statistical models accounted for current mental health treatment status, other factors that were not assessed (such as adverse events or psychiatric symptoms in non-treatment-seeking subjects) may have contributed to the development of SI.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings enhance understanding of how personality-based factors may contribute to suicide risk during periods of social distancing, informing both clinical treatment, risk assessment, and public health intervention approaches.

Language: en