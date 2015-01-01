|
Lewis KC, Roche MJ, Brown F, Tillman JG. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2023; 11: e100469.
36618605
BACKGROUND: Social distancing has been essential in mitigating the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Evidence regarding the impact of reduced social contact on mental health during the pandemic has been mixed, however, with studies suggesting that enduring personality traits and affect regulation impairments may together increase risk for suicidal distress during periods of lockdown. The present study utilized experience sampling and longitudinal follow-up methods to evaluate intolerance of aloneness (IA) as a predictor of suicidal ideation (SI) during the pandemic.
Suicide; Longitudinal; SARS-CoV-2; Borderline psychopathology; Experience sampling; Social distancing