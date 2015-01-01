|
De Salve F, Placenti C, Tagliabue S, Rossi C, Malvini L, Percudani M, Oasi O. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36620760
INTRODUCTION: Different studies confirm a stronger link between maladaptive personality traits and Non-suicidal Self-injury (NSSI). Additionally, the interest in the relationship between the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic and NSSI is growing. The present study aims (a) to investigate differences in personality traits between individuals with NSSI, suicidal ideation, NSSI and suicidal ideation co-occurrence and none; (b) to observe which personality traits predominantly influence the occurrence of self-harm acts; (c) to evaluate the difference in self-harm attitudes pre and post COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
COVID-19; suicidal ideation; NSSI; personality traits; PID-5; Self-harm attitude