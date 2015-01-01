|
Citation
|
Costa SN, Ferreira LHB, Bento PCB. J. Aging Phys. Act. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Human Kinetics Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36623512
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Individual unsupervised home-based exercise programs can enhance muscle strength, physical function, gait, and balance in older adults. However, the effectiveness of such programs may be limited by the lack of supervision. This study aims to verify the effectiveness of individual unsupervised home-based programs, compare the effects of individual unsupervised home-based to supervised programs, and verify the influence of supervision over individual unsupervised home-based programs on the physical function of older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
function; supervised exercise; unsupervised exercise