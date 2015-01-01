Abstract

From a global perspective, low helmet-wearing rates in children are an ongoing concern. International studies show adult helmet-wearing rates are consistently higher than those of children. Research also shows parents are highly influential in promoting healthy behavior in their children. Parent-focused helmet-wearing campaigns are a practical way to actively feature parents influencing helmet-wearing in children. The current study obtained anonymous parent-focused survey data on parent and child helmet-wearing practices, perceived affects of helmet use on children's health, and beliefs about brain injury prevention from a sample of Vietnams parents.



FINDINGS from this study are consistent with previous international research that shows adults wear helmets at higher rates than children. Data from this study may help those responsible for child helmet safety campaigns develop more effective child helmet-wearing campaigns, particularly in Southeast Asian countries.

