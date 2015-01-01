Abstract

We investigated the longitudinal effects of the Second Step Child Protection Unit (CPU; Committee for Children) on student outcomes through a randomized controlled trial. Eight schools with a total sample including 2,031 students were assigned randomly to the CPU intervention or the wait-list control condition. We employed a multi-process latent growth model using a structural equation modeling framework which simultaneously analyzed student outcome growth via the effects of the intervention. The moderating effect of gender was also included. Over four data collection waves (pretest, posttest, follow-up [6 months] and follow-up [12-months]), the intervention group students were better able to recognize appropriate requests in CSA scenarios than control group students over time. Teacher-student relations improved for the students in the intervention schools but worsened for the students in the control schools over time. Despite concerns that CSA prevention programs may result in the unintended consequence of making children more fearful, children in both conditions did not show increased fears over time. The longitudinal effect on CSA recognition was more pronounced among girls, who suffer from higher CSA prevalence, compared with boys. Implications for prevention, policy, and directions for future research are discussed.

