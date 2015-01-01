|
Orchowski LM, Zinzow H, Thompson M, Wood S. J. Community Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36623242
Digital applications, or "serious games" for health address learning goals in a cognitively active, interactive manner, with the potential for widespread dissemination. This study used a mixed methods approach to develop and conduct a formative evaluation of a digital application for sexual assault prevention. Make a change is a digital application that uses the principles of games for health to foster learning, engagement, and skill-building around risk and protective factors for sexual victimization, sexual aggression, and bystander intervention. The digital application includes four narrative chapters, six embedded activities, as well as a user-derived change plan in which individuals establish goals for behavior change following program completion. This multisite study at a 2- and a 4-year college utilized student interviews (n = 14), stakeholder interviews (n = 10), and focus groups with students (n = 40) to inform intervention development. A total of 41 college students then participated in an open trial and completed self-report surveys (pre, post, and 1-month follow-up) to evaluate the feasibility, acceptability, utility, and preliminary outcomes. Most of the sample reported enjoyment, usefulness, and perceived competence after completing the application. Data evidenced a trend to reduce the frequency of heavy drinking, and perceptions of social norms evidenced change over time.
prevention; college; sexual assault; digital health; intervention