Abstract

We extend our appreciation to Sonowal et al.[1] for their notable contribution to the subject of formulating policies concerning menstrual hygiene education of adolescent girls as well as their family members. Despite being a physiological phenomenon, menstruation is still a topic of discomfort in many societies. This results in adolescent girls entering puberty without sufficient informational care and understanding. Incomplete knowledge of menstrual hygiene not only puts the mental well-being of adolescents at risk, but also endangers their reproductive health. Reproductive tract infections (RTIs), genitourinary tract infections, cervical cancer, and other problems associated with abnormal discharge are often encountered in cases of improper menstrual hygiene.[1]



Open communication regarding menstruation helps empower young girls, as they learn the anatomy and autonomy of their bodies. However, these exchanges are only helpful when the mother is well informed about the process and management. As discussed by Sonowal et al.,[1] several studies have shown that maternal education regarding menstrual hygiene practices has proven to be effective against poor management of menses.



Denial of basic resources is one of the lesser-known facets of gender-based violence (GBV), which further extends to the denial of menstrual health education and management. Therefore, we would like to bring attention to the link between inadequate understanding of menstrual health management and its correlation to GBV...

