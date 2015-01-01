|
Nawaz I, Manan MR, Rahman S. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2022; 11(10): 6604-6605.
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)
36618205
We extend our appreciation to Sonowal et al.[1] for their notable contribution to the subject of formulating policies concerning menstrual hygiene education of adolescent girls as well as their family members. Despite being a physiological phenomenon, menstruation is still a topic of discomfort in many societies. This results in adolescent girls entering puberty without sufficient informational care and understanding. Incomplete knowledge of menstrual hygiene not only puts the mental well-being of adolescents at risk, but also endangers their reproductive health. Reproductive tract infections (RTIs), genitourinary tract infections, cervical cancer, and other problems associated with abnormal discharge are often encountered in cases of improper menstrual hygiene.[1]
