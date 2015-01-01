SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kumar L, Mawari G, Kumar N, Sarkar S, Daga MK. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2022; 11(10): 6533-6536.

(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)

10.4103/jfmpc.jfmpc_552_22

36618240

PMC9810969

In India, a large number of sanitary care workers are involved in manual scavenging. This exposes them to sewer gas mainly consisting of hydrogen sulphide. Sewer gas toxicity primarily causes neurological injury, followed by cardiac and respiratory involvement. A few cases of diffuse ST-segment elevation in the electrocardiogram (ECG) following hydrogen sulphide poisoning are known in the literature. Here, we report a case of acute sewer gas poisoning in a 45-year-old man with transient and focal ST-segment elevation in the anteroseptal leads of the ECG mimicking acute anterior wall myocardial infarction.


ECG; hydrogen sulphide; sewer gas toxicity; TROP -T

