Abstract

Minimal evidence exists for suicide-specific group treatment for high-risk patients offered over telehealth. This qualitative study assessed the acceptability, feasibility, and impact of a telehealth suicide safety planning intervention (SPI) multi-session group. High-risk suicidal Veterans (n = 17) participating in "Project Life Force-telehealth" (PLF-T); a manualized, 10-session SPI video group completed semi-structured qualitative interviews including measures of acceptability, appropriateness, and feasibility. We also interviewed the PLF-T coordinator and PLF-T group facilitators to identify adaptations to deliver PLF-T and learn about barriers and facilitators to implementation. A summary template and matrix analysis approach was used to analyze qualitative data. Veteran group participants were mostly male (88%), age 50 (SD = 15.6), ethnically diverse, and either divorced or separated (54%). Suicide symptoms upon study entry included past month ideation with methods (100%); and past year aborted, interrupted, or actual suicide attempt (59%). Participant interviews revealed an overall positive endorsement of PLF-telehealth with enhanced suicidal disclosure, and improved ability to manage urges and mitigate loneliness. On scales from 1 to 20, PLF-T was rated as highly acceptable (M = 17.50; SD = 2.92), appropriate (M = 17.25; SD = 3.59), and feasible (M = 18; SD = 2.45) by participants. Adaptations to deliver PLF-T included using a communications coordinator to conduct assertive outreach and engagement, adding a telehealth orientation session, restructuring sessions to review suicide severity, and screen-sharing safety plans to maximize learning. PLF-T enhanced convenience and access without compromising safety. Concerns included privacy and technological limitations including connectivity. Project Life Force-telehealth is acceptable and feasible to deliver via telehealth. This opens the possibility of delivery to hard-to-reach high-risk populations. ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT0365363.

