Abstract

BACKGROUND: Problem-Solving Training (PST) during inpatient rehabilitation could provide care partners the skills needed to manage their life roles after discharge.



OBJECTIVE: Determine the feasibility of PST+ Education versus Education for care partners of adults with traumatic brain injury (TBI) during inpatient rehabilitation.



METHODS: We conducted a multisite randomized feasibility trial across three sites. We present recruitment rates, reasons for refusal to participate, and reasons for non-completion of interventions. We measured client satisfaction, participant engagement, and fidelity for both interventions. We compared change in depressive symptoms and caregiver burden between PST and Education groups.



RESULTS: Though the interventions were generally feasible, recruitment and retention rates were lower than anticipated largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants who completed >3 sessions were less likely to be employed full-time and more often spouses and co-residing. Length of inpatient rehabilitation stay was correlated with number of sessions completed. We observed potential benefits of PST over Education, specifically for reducing depression symptoms and caregiver burdenCONCLUSION:High satisfaction, engagement, and fidelity, overall recruitment and retention, and positive change in outcomes suggest that PST is generally feasible and beneficial for care partners of persons with TBI. Adaptions, such as developing a 3-session version of PST, could improve feasibility.

