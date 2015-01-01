Abstract

BACKGROUND: A strength-based approach in the rehabilitation after traumatic brain injury (TBI) is recommended for patients and their families. However, further exploration of the complexity of individual and family factors is needed.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the associations between individual protective resources in patients and family members and the overall family functioning using a strength-based approach.



METHODS: Secondary data collected at baseline in a randomized controlled trial were analyzed. A structural equation modeling with two latent constructs and six observed variables was performed. Outcome measures included the Resilience Scale for Adults, the Mental Component Summary (SF-36), the General Self-Efficacy Scale, and the Family Adaptability and Cohesion Evaluation Scale-IV.



RESULTS: Hundred-and-twenty-two participants (60 patients, 62 family members) with a mean age of 43 years were included at a median of 11 months post-injury. The final model demonstrated a strong covariance (coefficient = 0.61) between the latent Protective construct and Family functioning. Model-fit statistics indicated an acceptable fit to the data.



CONCLUSION: Higher levels of protective resources (resilience, self-efficacy, and mental HRQL) were positively associated with Family functioning. These resources should be further assessed in patients and their families, to identify factors that can be further strengthened through TBI rehabilitation interventions.

Language: en