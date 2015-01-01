|
Citation
|
De Luca V, Al-Chalabi N, Chaudhary Z, Qian J, Borlido C, Chintoh A, Gerretsen P, Graff A, Remington G, Sanches M, Battaglia M. Psychiatr. Genet. 2023; 33(1): 26-33.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36617744
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Schizophrenia is a debilitating disease that is associated with higher rates of death by unnatural causes including suicide. Exposure to stressful events is an important risk factor for suicidal ideation (SI); however, the mechanisms that link stress, SI, and suicide remain unclear. Epigenetic processes are involved in both vulnerability to suicidal behavior and stress. Therefore, we sought to study the relationship between epigenetic modifications and suicidal behavior and stress.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Risk Factors; Suicide, Attempted; Pilot Projects; *Suicidal Ideation; *DNA Methylation/genetics; DNA