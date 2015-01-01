Abstract

Converging evidence suggests that childhood trauma is a causal factor in schizophrenia (SZ) and in bipolar disorders (BD). Here, we investigated whether retrospective reports are associated with severity of illness, independent of current symptom state in a large sample of participants with SZ or BD. We included 1260 individuals (SZ [n = 461], BD [n = 352]), and healthy controls; HC [n = 447]) recruited from the same catchment area. A history of childhood trauma was obtained with the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ). Diagnosis and episodes were obtained with the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-IV Axis I Disorders (SCID-I). Clinical symptoms (state) were assessed with the Positive and Negative Syndrome scale (PANSS), the Calgary Depression Scale (CDSS). Trait related illness characteristics were assessed with age at illness onset, number of episodes, and lifetime suicide attempts. Patients who reported multiple types of childhood trauma experiences had significantly more severe illness course including an earlier illness onset, more mood episodes, and increased risk of at least one suicide attempt, also after adjusting for current symptom state. Retrospective assessed childhood trauma experiences are associated with illness severity in mental disorders adjusted for symptom state. Our results strengthen the role of childhood trauma in development of psychopathology.

Language: en