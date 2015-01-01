Abstract

Social network analysis (SNA) consists of a broad set of frameworks and methods to assess how direct and indirect relationships influence individual functioning. Although interest in SNA has steadily increased in the psychological sciences, school psychology has not kept pace. This article provides a general overview of core SNA concepts, including how network data is typically collected in schools. Following this overview, we provide some caveats to considerations for school psychology researchers interested in collecting network data. Finally, we highlight the potential value of SNA to school psychologists by describing the networks of older adolescents as it pertains to aggression and the bystander effect. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en