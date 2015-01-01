|
Citation
|
Karlsson P, Ekendahl M, Raninen J. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36617861
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has in several studies been linked to substance use, including cannabis use. However, crucial gaps remain regarding how to understand this association. Analyzing the association between ADHD and substance use is complicated because of a pronounced overlap between ADHD, conduct problems, and traits such as sensation-seeking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Sweden; ADHD; cannabis; conduct problems; sensation-seeking