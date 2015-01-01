Abstract

Drowning events are becoming more common. It is important to accurately predict the drift trajectory of floating objects. This study proposes a sea-area-scale drift modeling method to determine the drift trajectory of persons-in-water in offshore China. The proposed method divided offshore China into 18 areas, and field experiments were carried out in the northern East China Sea (N_ES) and the Taiwan Strait (TS). First, a series of models were created, namely N_ES_I (N_ES upright), N_ES_II (N_ES facedown), TS_I (TS upright), TS_II (TS facedown), C_I (comprehensive upright), and C_II (comprehensive facedown). The leeway coefficients and jibing frequencies were then determined, and the positive crosswind speed (+CWL) probabilities under different marine environments were analyzed. A large volume of information from open-source channels was used to establish a database of historical drift cases. The driven model was validated using a combination of field experiments and historical drift information. The results indicate that the trajectories simulated using the sea-area-scale models proposed in this study are more consistent with the actual trajectories than those using the constant coefficients. The prediction areas are sensitive to the +CWL probability and the jibing frequencies. This study can help to improve the ability of the drift trajectory in China.

Language: en