Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major cause of disability and mortality worldwide. People with TBI exhibit poor quality of life (QOL). Exercise is considered a possible intervention for improving cognitive function and mood, helping improve QOL in patients with TBI. According to our review of the relevant literature, meta-analyses have yet to explore the effect of exercise on QOL in patients with TBI.



OBJECTIVES: To determine by meta-analysis of relevant studies whether physical exercise could promote QOL in patients with TBI.



METHODS: A systematic review and meta-analysis of intervention studies involving physical exercise for improving QOL outcomes in TBI populations were conducted according to the PRISMA guideline. Our inclusion criteria were as follows: being randomized or nonrandomized controlled trials with quantitative designs that included patients diagnosed with TBI.



RESULTS: Thus, six studies met the inclusion criteria. The interventions in four of the six studies had statistically significant effects on QOL improvement. Our meta-analysis revealed a moderate effect size of physical exercise on QOL promotion in patients with TBI.



CONCLUSION: For TBI, exercise seems to improve QOL. More research with long-term follow-up should be conducted to assess the effect of exercise on patients with TBI.

