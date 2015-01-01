|
Sams DP, Garrison D, Walsh P, Maeng D, Cross W. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
36624684
BACKGROUND: Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents in the United States (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], 2017, Death rates due to suicide and homicide among persons age 10-24: United States, 2000-2017) constituting a significant public health crisis. The demand for psychiatric emergency services and inpatient beds is increasing, while the number of beds available decreases or remains static (National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors, 2017, Trend in psychiatric inpatient capacity, United States and Each State, 1970-2014. www.nasmhpd.org/sites/default/files/TACPaper.2.Psychiatric-Inpatient-Capacity_508C.pdf) leading to delays in treatment and exacerbation of symptoms for some adolescents awaiting care. This pilot project describes the development, feasibility, and acceptability of a creative, values-based safety planning intervention for adolescents hospitalized on an acute inpatient psychiatric unit and the impact of this intervention on length of stay and readmissions to acute psychiatric care.
suicide; adolescence; hospitalisation; Acute psychiatric hospitalization; therapy; treatment trials