Nawaz RF, Anderson JK, Colville L, Fraser-Andrews C, Ford TJ. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
36625166
BACKGROUND: At least half of all young people who die by suicide have previously self-harmed and most of those who self-harm will not seek help from health services for self-harming behaviours. By default, schools, colleges and universities necessarily play a key role in identifying those who self-harm and supporting them to access help.
Language: en
mental health; Self-harm; adolescence; school; intervention